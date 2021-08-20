Webcast: Enhanced Role of Displays in the Workplace and Campus

Webcast - Wednesday, August 25, at 2:00 p.m. ET Enhanced Role of Displays in the Workplace and Campus,

Wednesday, August 25 at 2:00 p.m. ET, please join content director of AV Technology and webcast moderator, Cindy Davis and six industry panelists to learn new trends in display technologies and applications, and how the Enhanced Role of Displays will play an essential role in the new hybrid workforce and higher ed campus.

Two panelists shared some insight, and a peek into the discussion.

“We’re not seeing more displays, but we definitely see different kinds of displays,” said Laura Talon, senior AV systems engineer at Square. “We’re testing several interactive models that will allow users to work with a number of different collaborative tools in the room while still having the freedom to use the displays for videoconferencing when necessary,” added Talon.

Jonathan Owens, a senior consultant at Shen Milsom & Wilke LLC, said there is, “a paradigm shift of what the technology is, and how it interfaces with remote learning systems. This can include shifting from projection to touch interactive displays, or better integrating video feeds into the lecture capture systems.”

Panelists:

John Dittig, senior business development, at Samsung Electronics America

Peter Lawrence, director, Custom Design Team at Planar

Michelle Montazeri, national solutions manager, Digital Signage at CHIEF

Jonathan Owens, senior consultant at Shen Milsom & Wilke LLC

Laura Talon, senior AV systems engineer at Square

Jason Young, B2B Channel sales manager at Sony

Moderator: Cindy Davis, brand and content director for AV Technology