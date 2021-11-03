InfoComm Virtual is On Demand Until Nov. 30

If you couldn’t catch the live streams from InfoComm 2021 last week, no worries.

Purchase the virtual package today and travel back in time to watch the content you missed during each day of the show, including the InfoComm Morning Shows, sessions presented at the Technology Innovation Stage, and the Daily Wrap‑Up Shows.

$59 — AVIXA Premium & Elite Members

$89 — Free Members and Non‑Members

Extra Content Without the Extra Fees

The virtual package also includes access to the InfoComm Post-Show Event on November 9‑10 — a separate online event with even more content and opportunities to interact with exhibitors — at no additional charge.

Watch sessions from D=SIGN: Digital Signage Conference, select sessions from the Conferencing & Collaboration conference package, and interactive sessions from InfoComm exhibitors:

BrightSign

Crestron

INFI Group Inc

LG

Newline

Peerless-AV

ProCo Sound (ACT Entertainment)

Epson

HuddlecamHD & PTZOptics

Robin Powered Inc

Sennheiser

Sharp NEC

Synnex

You’ll have on‑demand access to all the sessions from the livestream and post‑show event through November 30. So, feel free to watch at your own pace or re‑watch as many times as you’d like.

