Free Webinar: Bose + Sennheiser Touchless Audio Solution

AV Technology is hosting a free webinar on the Bose + Sennheiser Touchless Audio Solution on Wednesday, Dec. 2 at 11:00 a.m. ET.

(Image credit: Future)

Industry veteran and regular AV Technology contributor Cindy Davis will host the event, which will discuss how Bose and Sennheiser have collaborated on a forward-thinking audio collaboration solution. Attendees will learn about the Bose ES1 and DS4 Ceiling Audio Solutions, complete conferencing systems designed for fully integrated meeting spaces and classrooms. The ES1 and DS4 systems combine the premium performance of the Bose in-ceiling loudspeakers and the automatic beamforming Sennheiser TeamConnect Ceiling 2 microphone—along with a Bose amplifier and DSP—to deliver a seamless experience that empowers productivity.

Featured speakers include Chris Phillips, technical applications engineer, Sennheiser; Erik Beyer, business development manager, Sennheiser; and Paxson Laird, manager of sales engineering at Bose.

“In 2020 and beyond, touchless has become a benchmark by which conferencing systems are being measured,” said Cindy Davis, contributing editor to AV Technology. “Now set the bar higher, and bring together the engineers behind two of the industry’s most highly respected audio brands and you’ve got a touchless audio solution that is a complete conferencing system for fully integrated meeting spaces and classrooms. I am thrilled to be moderating a discussion with Paxson Laird, Erik Beyer, and Chris Phillips, and to share their expertise on the future of touchless audio.”

To learn more and register, visit bit.ly/TouchlessAudio.