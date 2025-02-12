Tech Perspectives: The Power of Intimacy

As you read this, I’m probably just back from the ISE conference in Barcelona. For those who aren’t familiar, ISE is a massive event that brings together the best and brightest in the AV and collaboration industries. It is a visual feast of sprawling halls, endless rows of exhibitors, and impressive displays of technology—an event designed to showcase the scale and breadth of innovation in our field.

Yet, as spectacular as these large-scale events are, I can’t help but reflect on how different things were in the early days of my career. There was a time when the industry wasn’t all about scale and grandeur, but focused instead on intimate, personalized communications. It was an era when connections were built one meaningful conversation at a time. And those moments often happened at smaller, regional conferences.

Rise, Fall, and Rebirth

I still vividly remember the first time I met one of my future employers. It was at an InfoComm event in a city that, admittedly, my memory has blurred over the years. While the exact location escapes me, what remains crystal clear is the impact of that encounter. I was giving a presentation on unified communications, speaking to a modest audience of about 30 people.

After the session, someone from the audience stood up and said, “I’ve heard about unified communications from dozens of people over the last few years, but this is the first time I really understand what it is. Thank you.” That simple yet profound moment stuck with me.

It wasn’t about dazzling crowds or landing a viral soundbite; it was about genuine engagement, clarity, and shared understanding. Experiences like these were far more common in the intimate settings of regional shows than they are in cavernous halls packed with thousands of attendees.

For a time, these smaller, regional conferences faded away, overshadowed by the rise of massive, international events like InfoComm and ISE. While large-scale gatherings offer a unique opportunity to see nearly the entire industry in one place, they often lack the intimacy and accessibility that foster real connections and meaningful learning. Fortunately, the tide seems to be shifting, and regional events are making a comeback.

These local events serve as the industry’s grassroots, nurturing the kind of intimate, meaningful interactions that large conferences often struggle to replicate.

One shining example of this resurgence is the work being done by the nonprofit Interactive Multimedia & Collaborative Communications Alliance (IMCCA). Last year, the IMCCA hosted a series of events in New York City as part of the post-pandemic return of its UC Week. These sessions were spread across multiple venues around the city, each accommodating 50-100 people. The setup encouraged the kind of close-knit conversations and interactive educational sessions that were hallmarks of the regional events I once cherished. If you’re interested in experiencing this for yourself, mark your calendar for this year’s UC Week in late February. (Details are available at imcca.org.)

Another great example of regional conferences making a comeback comes from cavlo. Spearheaded by industry veteran Mike Brown-Cestero, cavlo events are purposefully designed to serve cities that are often overlooked by larger industry players. The next event is expected this fall.

Mike’s vision is simple but powerful: Create a space where the focus isn’t on the size of your booth but on the quality of your conversations. As he likes to put it, “You can have whatever size booth you want, as long as it’s one of the three sizes we offer.” This level playing field eliminates the flashy marketing castles that dominate larger shows, putting the emphasis back on the solutions being presented and the substance of the discussions.

Why Small Events Matter

When I asked Mike about his inspiration for bringing back these intimate gatherings, he explained, “When I published a magazine about clubs, my partner and I planned a trade show at a Native American casino resort, complete with a golf tournament and awards gala. The Great Recession ended that, but years of attending Vegas shows convinced me that our industry doesn’t need another big spectacle. Instead, we need smaller, high-quality spaces where vital manufacturers and contractors can connect as equals. At cavlo, smaller firms aren’t relegated to the back—they’re front and center.”

His words encapsulate the importance of fostering genuine human connections in an industry that can sometimes get lost in its own spectacle. The return of smaller, regional conferences is more than just a nostalgic nod to the past—it’s a critical evolution for our industry. These events offer several distinct advantages.

Deeper Engagement: In a smaller setting, attendees have the time and space to ask questions, share insights, and truly connect. The conversations are richer and the learning is more impactful.

Equal Opportunity: By standardizing booth sizes and limiting the scale of the event, smaller events ensure that exhibitors compete on the merits of their solutions, not the depth of their marketing budgets.

Accessibility: Regional events make it easier for professionals who might not have the resources or time to attend global conferences to participate and benefit from industry gatherings. It also gives smaller firms the ability to send more people.

Substance: Without the distractions of over-the-top displays, parties, and crowds, smaller events create an environment where the technology and its applications take center stage.

A Balanced Approach

Don’t get me wrong, I have immense respect for large-scale conferences like ISE, NAB, InfoComm, and even CES, which I never miss. They are unparalleled in their ability to showcase the full breadth of our industry and provide a platform for global networking. But as dazzling as these mega-events can be, they shouldn’t overshadow the importance of smaller, regional gatherings.

As I return from ISE, I’m reminded of the need for balance in our industry’s approach to events. Yes, we should celebrate the grandeur of large conferences, but we must also champion the quiet power of regional gatherings. The latter offers an unparalleled opportunity to connect, learn, and grow in ways that large events simply cannot replicate.

So, while you’re planning your calendar for the year, consider leaving room for both. Attend the large-scale industry events to see the big picture, but don’t overlook the value of local, intimate conferences. It’s in these smaller settings that the real magic of our industry often happens.

Whether you’re walking the expansive halls of InfoComm or sitting in a room with 30 peers, remember this: Our industry thrives on connection. And sometimes, the most meaningful connections happen in the smallest of spaces during the briefest of moments.