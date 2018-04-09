NDI Central Pavilion to Stream Live from NAB

Fourteen leading developers of the NDI video/IP protocol will join together at NAB 2019 to exhibit their latest products and solutions. NewTek, the developer of the royalty-free standard, will host the event from the NDI Central Pavilion. Those who can’t make it to NAB will be able to watch the exhibition on NewTek’s Twitch livestream. The stream will showcase NDI developers and creators who are at the forefront IP video production.

Since its introduction in 2015, NDI has become a popular industry standard for sharing video on a standard Ethernet network. The protocol is now in use by thousands of products and millions of users worldwide and is potentially the most widely used protocol of its kind.

“These fourteen companies represent some of the best innovators among the roughly 1,000 companies incorporating NDI into their products. NAB attendees will be able to explore the NDI ecosystem and discover the amazing devices and applications powered by NDI,” said Michael Kornet, executive vice president and general manager of NDI for NewTek. “These developers share our vision of the end-to-end all IP workflow that is a reality today and we’re excited to bring them together at the NDI Central Pavilion.” Located at booth #SL5516, the NDI Central Pavilion will be home to:

· AJT Systems

· Boinx Software

· Changsha Kiloview Electronics

· Production Bot LLC

· Easy Media Suite

· Etere

· FingerWorks Telestrators

· LiveXpert by 3D Storm

· Medialooks

· NewsMaker Systems

· NIXUS · Panasonic

· RT Software

· Stream Circle

The livestream starts at 10am on Monday 4/9, and at 9am each day after.