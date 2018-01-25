Why Usability Matters for a Positive Learner Experience (LearnDash)

"Creating a positive user experience is an essential step toward building your online course. Developing an online program takes a lot of effort. It’s not just assembling and editing the content, responding to learner feedback, managing the backend administrative tasks, and marketing the course. A successful program also has to be engaging and easy to use."—Source: LearnDash



WHY THIS MATTERS:

Usability isn't just a passing concern. Usability, or a lack thereof, can make or break a course. LearnDash offers tips to fix errors that may be lingering in online programs. —Eduwire Editors