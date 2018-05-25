Using Information to Drive Meaningful Change (EDUCAUSE Review)

"Leaders from higher education information technology (IT), business operations, and institutional research (IR) met in Orlando in March 2018 as part of a first-ever collaboration of EDUCAUSE, the National Association of College and University Business Officers (NACUBO), and the Association for Institutional Research (AIR). Presentations and discussions examined practical ways to use information derived from analytics to drive meaningful change at colleges and universities."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Sure, schools are collective epic mountains of data, but how does your institution use that data to drive change? It’s the key to keeping higher ed agile and relevant. —Eduwire Editors