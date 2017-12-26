The Key EdTech Trends That Will Continue To Impact Education In 2018

The Indian education sector is poised at an interesting juncture – on the one hand, there is a growing focus on achieving learning outcomes, while on the other, edtech platforms are being adopted quickly and content is being rewritten and redesigned to adapt to a variety of emerging media.

Amongst all modern-day developments ‘Technology’ has clearly emerged as the single biggest theme to impact the sector in the last few years. This augurs well for the present-day learner, as also for educators and others in the teaching-learning process.



Read More