The Education Department is rolling out a mobile-friendly FAFSA (EdScoop)

"In a bid to encourage more students to apply for federal financial aid, and simplify the process, the U.S. Department of Education is updating the website — and plans to soon roll out the long-awaited mobile app."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Considering how comfortable students are with mobile devices, it seems like a smart and intuitive move to create a mobile-friendly FAFSA application. It will be interesting to see how this modernization impacts the number of applications received. —Eduwire Editors