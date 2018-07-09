Stop Talking and Start Doing: How to Deliver 21st-Century Student Engagement and Education (The EvoLLLution)

"It’s interesting to see the evolution of the conversation within education reform circles. The “college for all” access agenda seems to have had its day. Getting in is no longer enough; many are recognizing the need to get better at the through and out parts, as well."—Source: The EvoLLLution

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Hold up! Only 36 percent of enrolled students feel ready for the workforce (according to this article's statistic)? How can that be, after all these years of bandying about the phrase "student-centered education?" This is a passionate plea for more effective and dynamic approaches. —Eduwire Editors