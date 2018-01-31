Putting Learners First: The Future of Microcredentialing (The EvoLLLution)

"Changing employment opportunities and work requirements mean that lifelong learning has evolved into a fact of life for working adults across North America and beyond. Programming has adapted to this demographic’s need for just-in-time learning, and now credentialing is following suit."—Source: The EvoLLLution



Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Microcredentials are all the rage right now, but what will the future hold for this alternative model of learning? The EvoLLLution digs into the possibilities. —Eduwire Editors