"The University of Northern Colorado paid more than $85,000 to a fake software company in late 2014, the Greeley Tribune reported."—Source: Inside Higher Ed



Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

This is a cautionary tale about procurement. Reach how a school fell victim to a fake software company — they now have to shoulder a loss of $85,000. How can your institution safeguard your procurement process against a similar situation? —Eduwire Editors