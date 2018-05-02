Miami Dade College inks partnership to build state-of-the-art cyber range (EdScoop)

"The institution with the country's largest on-campus undergraduate enrollment, Miami Dade College (MDC), announced Tuesday a partnership with cybersecurity simulation platform provider Cyberbit to build the MDC Cyber Range, the latest such training facility in Florida."—Source: EdScoop

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The specs for this forthcoming cyber range are quite impressive, especially considering how many students it plans to serve. This partnership should help fill cybersecurity personnel gaps in the workforce. —Eduwire Editors