Making Sense of the Internet of Things in Higher Education (The EvoLLLution)

"Understanding the potential benefits of Internet of Things Systems, as well as the potential downfalls stemming from poor implementation and management of these systems, is critical for senior institutional leaders in higher education. The ability to implement and operate these systems well will be a competitive differentiator amongst other institutions."—Source: The EvoLLLution

WHY THIS MATTERS:

We’re going to see more and more demand for IoT systems on campus — is your IT team ready? The EvoLLLution breaks down the differences between IoT and traditional enterprise IT solutions. —Eduwire Editors