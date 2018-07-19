Is web filtering ever appropriate for higher ed? (eCampus News)

"Halls of learning are places for learning and exploration. They are also a treasure trove of sensitive and valuable information, making them prime targets for attack by cybercriminals. In an environment where people are rightly sensitive about surveillance or limitation, is it ever an appropriate choice to filter web traffic?"—Source: eCampus News

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Where do you stand on web filtering? Does your campus implement it as part of a plan to protect sensitive data on campus networks? If so, what kinds of lines do you draw? —Eduwire Editors