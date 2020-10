"With the rise of automation, organizations worldwide have made soft skills like communication, collaboration, and critical thinking a top priority. To work successfully alongside machines, recent grads and the current workforce must rely on what makes them uniquely human."—Source: eCampus News

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

eCampus News offers solid advice for fostering soft skills as automation increases in the workplace. Read how video assessments can help bridge the gap.—Eduwire Editors