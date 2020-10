"A 2014 report from the U.S. Department of Education noted that 'postsecondary enrollment in distance education courses, particularly those offered online, has rapidly increased in recent years.'"—Source: eCampus News



Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

This article digs into the details of a fitness course centered on walking that utilizes fitness trackers to help students stay involved and engaged. No matter where they are located, their activity can be tracked with data stored in the cloud. —Eduwire Editors