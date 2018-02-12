Higher Education Joins the Blockchain Party (EdSurge)

"Blockchain, the technology that underpins cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, is now a buzzword in nearly every industry ranging from financing to healthcare. And lately, the topic has made its way into discussions around digital credentials in higher education. "—Source: EdSurge



Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

From registering for classes online to taking quizzes via LMS, we’re bringing more educational elements online, much to the delight of hackers. This article highlight the schools exploring potential uses for blockchain, the decentralized shared ledger technology at the heart of Bitcoin. —Eduwire Editors