Higher ed’s 3 digital literacy resolutions for the new year (eCampus News)

"A new year has arrived, and thoughts have turned to resolutions we hope to uphold. Now is an opportune time to reevaluate the skills students are learning and will rely on as they move on to life after graduation."—Source: eCampus News



Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

While it is a bit reductionist to the think that private partnerships can tackle the overwhelming digital literacy gap, I agree that we need a much clearer understanding of digital literacy’s core tenets. Read more digital literacy resolutions for 2018 in this article. What are your edtech and digital literacy goals for the year?