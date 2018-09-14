Fake News, Confirmation Bias and Selective Attention: Teaching Digital Literacy #DLNchat (EdSurge)

"How do educators support digital citizenship? Does information need singular meaning to be useful? Has cognitive dissonance grown in the digital era? These were a few of the questions tweeted at #DLNchat on Tuesday, September 11, when we debated how to best teach digital and information literacy in higher education."—Source: EdSurge

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Fostering digital literacy skills is a key component to helping students learn how to be standup digital citizens. With misinformation spreading like wildfire on social media from dubious sources, these skillsets are growing more and more important. —Eduwire Editors