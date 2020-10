"Facebook announced Friday that it plans to train one million people and small-business owners across the United States by 2020 so they will have the digital skills needed to find new jobs, advance from their current positions or run their companies online."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Through partnerships with community colleges, Facebook's curriculum will help people in the workforce boost their digital skills to stay agile as jobs shift and change. —Eduwire Editors