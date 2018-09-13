Dog Introductions, Humanization and Other Ways Online Ed Can Better Serve Students (EdSurge)

"Online education has been touted as a way to increase access to education. But it’s increasingly unclear if online learning is living up to its promise for students, even as digital learning makes its way into more institutions’ offerings. The quality of online courses still varies drastically, and research shows there are major racial disparities in digital-learning outcomes."—Source: EdSurge

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

How can we humanize the online learning experience? The EdSurge Q&A offers some great suggestions for forging deeper connections. —Eduwire Editors