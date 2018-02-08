Delft U Adds Interactive Walls for Collaborative Projects (Campus Technology)

"A university in the Netherlands has adopted wide wall technology that helps teams of collaborators —faculty and students — display and revise their projects in person and remotely. Delft University of Technology has deployed two Nureva Walls, one 10 feet wide and another 20 feet long, along with Nureva's Span software, in a new teaching lab. Both walls provide large digital workspaces where users can share, add and interact with the visuals and information through Span, which runs on their computers and mobile devices. "—Source: Campus Technology



These massive digital walls encourage sharing and interactive visualizations at Delft U, offering students new ways to collaborate (both in-person and remotely) while facilitating deeper engagement with data. —Eduwire Editors