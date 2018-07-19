Colleges Modernize Support Services to Streamline Campus Life (EdTech Magazine)

"High-profile initiatives usually get the headlines in higher education IT. But for the staff, students and faculty who make up a college community, more modest projects — those that improve campus live, work and play activities — can also be surprisingly meaningful."—Source: EdTech Magazine

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Adding tech into campus operations doesn’t just save time, it can also improve the user experience. Read how schools are adding digital elements to services from the mailroom and the library to solutions that support staff working on the go. —Eduwire Editors