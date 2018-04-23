Changing Mobile Learning Practices: A Multiyear Study 2012–2016 (EDUCAUSE Review)

"Since the first iPhone was invented in 2007, mobile devices have progressed from a convenience in our daily lives to a necessity. In higher education, the use of mobile technologies in learning has also increased rapidly over that 10-year period.1 Given mobile's changing nature and affordances, however, it is still unclear how to best integrate the technology into both coursework and institutional strategy."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

WHY THIS MATTERS:

As the mobile learning landscape continues to evolve, a recent survey goes to show that we still have plenty of ground to cover in higher ed. EDUCAUSE Review digs into the details and offers sound advice for moving mobile learning forward with better support. —Eduwire Editors