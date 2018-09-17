Capturing the Past in Virtual Reality: An Interview with Simon Che de Boer (eLearning Inside News)

"Earlier this summer, eLearning Inside reported on a virtual reality experience that would go on to top charts on Steam and become a huge success for CuriosityStream, the platform on which it was offered. Nefertari: Journey to Eternity was created in large part by Simon Che de Boer, a Kiwi who describes himself as a jack-of-all-trades. Over the past five years, he, along with his team at Reality Virtual, have been pushing the edge of what is possible in virtual reality and virtual environment creation. They hope to empower photographers around the world to capture and preserve environments of cultural and historical significance. And for Che de Boer, the process started with tragedy."—Source: eLearning Inside News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

How does content for extended reality get created? This article gives us an in-depth look at the process of capturing content and transforming it for virtual environments. —Eduwire Editors