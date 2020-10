"Amazon has quietly re-opened a previously-controversial sharing feature that allows allow anyone to add to its directory of online educational materials, a platform called Amazon Inspire."—Source: EdSurge



Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Ever since the #GoOpen challenge was issued by the US government – an effort to embrace OER – interest in platforms like this has been increasing. But Amazon Inspire was – and is – controversial among higher ed stakeholders. Read why in this EdSurge article. —Eduwire Editors