Topics

Academic Innovation Lacks Student Voice. And That Has to Change. (EdSurge)

By ()

Academic Innovation Lacks Student Voice. And That Has to Change. (EdSurge)

"At the recent HAIL storm gathering held at California State University Channel Islands, I had the opportunity to present a challenge and receive advice from 35 leaders working in higher-ed innovation. As a recent graduate who is new to the field of academic innovation I asked, “How can students engage meaningfully with institutional change?”"—Source: EdSurge

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Is your institution supporting students to pursue innovation and affect change at their school? Read why it should. —Eduwire Editors