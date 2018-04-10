Academic Innovation Lacks Student Voice. And That Has to Change. (EdSurge)

"At the recent HAIL storm gathering held at California State University Channel Islands, I had the opportunity to present a challenge and receive advice from 35 leaders working in higher-ed innovation. As a recent graduate who is new to the field of academic innovation I asked, “How can students engage meaningfully with institutional change?”"—Source: EdSurge

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Is your institution supporting students to pursue innovation and affect change at their school? Read why it should. —Eduwire Editors