The 5 Most Common Misconceptions About Hybrid Video Deployments

When it comes to enterprise video, hybrid is nowadays the end-game deployment model for many large companies. Thanks to advancements in intelligent streaming technology, hybrid deployments have quickly shifted from a tactical stop-gap solution on the technology migration roadmap to the final destination for many large enterprises.

However, in spite of the fact that hybrid technology solutions are rapidly gaining popularity in the enterprise, there are a number of misconceptions that still persist—below are the top five.

1. Hybrid is just a landing spot on the way to full cloud.

Until recently, hybrid enterprise video implementations were seen as a stepping stone—a logical, temporary transition phase as companies migrated from an on-premise deployment to a full, cloud-based environment. More often today, hybrid is not only the end game, but an integral part of a bigger strategy: distributed computing.

Rather than being a transition phase, hybrid has become a strategic objective, because cloud solutions alone simply aren’t sufficient for enterprise needs inside and outside the firewall. By definition, hybrid leverages the best parts of cloud and on premise technology and distributes video processing and delivery intelligence exactly where it’s needed to optimize performance, network bandwidth, and—last but not least—even security.

2. A hybrid video deployment requires running two platforms.

The prevailing notion today continues to be that a hybrid video deployment is essentially an on premise platform and a cloud platform, co-existing within the same environment. But the reality is that a hybrid deployment is actually a single solution—built upon a distributed computing model—that is much easier to manage, maintain, and scale.

A hybrid deployment incorporates the best of both worlds: a cloud core for video content management, delivery, or edge units that sit on premise at key points around the network creating distributed video processing, and a unified communications component that connects video conferencing devices—also on premise. Bonding everything together is intelligent video delivery technology that determines the fastest, most efficient way to get video to each user.

3. Hybrid deployments only make sense for companies that already have on premise investments.

It is true that many enterprise customers migrate from pure on-premise deployments to hybrid deployments. But surprisingly, an even greater number of customers are starting with a cloud-only deployment and transitioning to hybrid as a second phase. In many cases budgetary limitations or a small number of initial use cases play a role in the decision to start with cloud. But many companies who start with pure cloud-based technology have already decided to move to hybrid over time.

As enterprise video grows within an organization, use cases multiply and demand for live, streaming video can quickly outstrip a cloud deployment. And when this happens, companies often add on premise elements like for instance caching units or peering agents to beef up the performance and security at strategic points in their network. This essentially creates a hybrid technology deployment.

4. Hybrid deployments can’t be used in high security industries like banking or healthcare.

Nothing could be further from the truth. The reality is, organizations in any industry can benefit from hybrid technology deployments. A hybrid solution allows security-conscious organizations to take advantage of cloud resources, while still keeping elements of their network behind the firewall and using SAML single sign-on throughout the network.

In a hybrid deployment, all video processing is done in the cloud on the inbound side, and all delivery is handled in the edge units, creating a privatized network. And due to the tremendous flexibility of a hybrid video network, one hybrid solution can easily accommodate highly secure use cases and lower security external use cases for departments like marketing and customer communications.

5. Hybrid deployments require multiple management solutions.

Because hybrid deployments at one time were compromises between cloud and on-premise solutions, there is still a lingering perception that they require dual management systems. In fact, the new breed of hybrid solutions provide a single management solution—with end-to-end visibility and control of everything from analytics to managing software updates.

A hybrid deployment isn’t truly hybrid if it cannot be deployed and managed as one cohesive solution. Even hybrid deployments include end-to-end management solutions that provide visibility and control of both end user experience and network performance.

In Conclusion

Pure cloud enterprise video deployments are no longer the gold standard Global 2000 firms aspire to. The most innovative companies are shifting away from full cloud computing to a model based on hybrid cloud.

A hybrid enterprise video solution can fit really well into a firm’s larger scheme of distributed computing. If you are considering moving to a hybrid video deployment, don’t let these misconceptions hold you back.