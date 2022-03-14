SCN Tech Talk – March 2022

Sponsored Content from Da-Lite

This month’s SCN Tech Talk is all about SightLine — the new cable-drop feature from Legrand that makes the projection screen virtually float in your room when in use and completely disappears when not in use. Join AV Nation’s Tim Albright as he discusses the possibilities this new tech offers with Brian Schwartz, CTS, Product Manager – Electric Screens at Legrand.

