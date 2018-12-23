Road to ISE: Shure

In our series of #RoadtoISE blogs, we're talking with exhibitors about the hottest technologies and trends they're looking to see at ISE 2019.

Rob Smith

Q&A with Rob Smith, Senior Director, Integrated Systems Sales for Western Europe, Shure.

Q: Why ISE?

ROB SMITH: Year after year, Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) has served as an important exhibition for Shure. It is an ideal place to introduce new products and services in the market, and give our clients and partners the opportunity to experience our latest solutions in person. The show’s rapid growth is a testament to the overall health of the industry—something Shure is also experiencing.

Q: What is the most exciting trend you expect to see at the show?

RS: The world of enterprise IT continues to evolve at a rapid pace. With this, we expect to see more and more solutions that cater to these sort of environments as well as opportunities for AV in the workplace.

In today’s modern world, enterprise IT is expected to cover all aspects of a company’s networked products, so smarter solutions that control each phase of a product’s lifecycle will be essential—and I think we’ll see a lot of this at ISE. It’s no longer about creating standalone products that serve just one purpose. It’s about introducing a holistic solution that serves a variety of purposes, all with the goal of providing end users with seamless control and flexibility from start to finish.

Q: How will your solutions inspire integrators?

RS: End users are seeking out integrators for products that offer a “universal connection” of sorts—solutions that provide a 360-degree view of the entire technology ecosystem. Through the introduction of Shure’s Microflex Advance Ceiling Array microphone, and wireless discussion systems such as Microflex Complete Wireless, integrators are armed with the tools and products that make this all possible. Additionally, we have extended our conferencing portfolio further with audio network integration and signal processing devices. We recognize that the industry is moving toward increasingly intelligent solutions that manage the entire ecosystem from design and implementation to asset management and analytics.

Shure's Designer 3.1

Q: How will your solutions inspire tech managers?

RS: Today’s IT professionals have a very clear set of expectations when it comes to room and tech management, and we want to exceed those expectations. It all comes down to ease of use—this is something that we at Shure are constantly discussing. Our goal is to ensure that you can anticipate and remedy a problem before it ever becomes one.

With solutions like Designer 3.1 and SystemOn Audio Asset Management Software, we’ve expanded our capabilities to include networked audio monitoring, control and metrics. Our customers can more easily manage needs across their entire deployed audio ecosystem, including remote monitoring and securely controlling devices.

To learn more, Shure at Stand 3-B110 at ISE 2019.