Road to ISE: Just Add Power

In our series of #RoadtoISE blogs, we're talking with exhibitors about the hottest technologies and trends they're looking to see at ISE 2019.

Taft Strickland

Q&A with Taft Stricklin, Sales Team Manager, Just Add Power.

Q: Why ISE?

TAFT STRICKLAND: Well, we've done ISE for about a decade, and it's a pretty important show for us. We like ISE because it’s like an international combination of CEDIA and InfoComm for the whole other side of the planet. It is our best chance to connect with our international customers

Q: What is the most exciting trend you expect to see at the show?

TS: We’re really looking forward to seeing a lot of out-of-the-box, interesting solutions dealing with video and audio distribution. We’re going to peel back a little and show people what’s we’re doing with our two new solutions that will debut at the show. We know that everybody distributes video now, but who can inject and peel off audio and work with all the network audio formats, who can do crazy stuff with video? I think that will probably be what sets some people apart this year.

Q: How will your solutions inspire integrators?

TS: Ten years ago, J+P was the only company doing video over IP, and that really set us apart. At this point, there's a whole ton of people that are buying product and stamping their name on it. So, little things that stand out, like the new products that we're releasing at ISE, will be things that no one else has really done previously.

If integrators look at how J+P can do video walls, how we do mosaic video walls, and what we're adding in product at ISE, it will allow them to be able to have answers for any solution for any of their customers. The gamut of whether it's a VGA input from a document camera, or a VGA input from an old laptop, all the way up to HDMI, SDI, TDI, distributing 4K, making it work with old and new sources, the new devices that we have coming with rotating video and the network audio standards, our solution really just checks every single possible box.

Just Add Power Transmitter

Q: How will your solutions inspire tech managers?

TS: We live in a world where people want fewer boxes. And if you look back 20 years ago, at how video and audio was distributed, how audio was mixed, and how you connected an audio source and microphones and distributed that audio, a simple DSP can do so much more than an old school mixing console and do it from multiple places to multiple places.

So, I think as things evolve, there are fewer boxes, and then everything has become IP-centric. For tech managers, having all the solutions under one roof, under one platform that's what they're looking for. Fewer boxes, powered by the network, no power supplies to go bad. All those little things go away in our ecosystem, and all their problems go away. And the fewer problems they have, And the fewer problems they have, the easier their job is.

To learn more, visit Just Add Power at Stand 1-N110 at ISE 2019.