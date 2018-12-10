Road to ISE: Datapath

In our series of #RoadtoISE blogs, we're talking with exhibitors about the hottest technologies and trends they're looking to see at ISE 2019.

Q&A with Kay Mumford, Marketing Communications Manager, Datapath.

Q: Why ISE?

KAY MUMFORD: Being the largest professional AV show in the world, ISE allows us to showcase our portfolio to a vast audience. It is also a great week for networking, relationship building, and, of course, provides a window into the future of AV and where the technology is heading.

Q: What is the most exciting trend you expect to see at the show?

KM: We are expecting to see more LED signage than ever before. Costs and technology have moved considerably from last year, and this will make it a viable option for smaller stands wanting big impact displays. There has also been increased focus on creative and design in AV over the past 12 months, so I expect to see some really creative applications throughout the RAI.

Q: How will your solutions inspire integrators?

KM: We are bringing new products that provide integrators with more power than ever before. Our latest high-end controllers are the most powerful available to the market—capable of unmatchable processing speeds to cope with the most demanding command and control rooms. Our latest VisionSC-UHD2 capture card boasts dual 4k capability and is ideal for today's UHD video requirements.

Q: How will your solutions inspire tech managers?

KM: Our well-respected Wall Designer Software allows tech managers to produce highly creative visual displays—the only limitation is the imagination. And our WallControl 10 Software is being continually developed to make video management as simple and straightforward as possible. We will have full working demos on our stand and welcome visitors to get hands-on.

