Road to ISE: Black Box

In our series of #RoadtoISE blogs, we're talking with exhibitors about the hottest technologies and trends they're looking to see at ISE 2019.

Q&A with Jonathan McCune, Director of Product Management, A/V & Infrastructure, Black Box.

Q: Why ISE?

JONATHAN MCCUNE: ISE is the industry’s largest AV trade show with the widest breadth of attendees. Black Box’s IP-based solutions for digital signage and visualization provide a flexible platform that spans the diverse range of show attendees—end users, integrators and resellers alike.

Q: What is the most exciting trend you expect to see at the show?

JM: Video over IP is reaching a market inflection point, and in 2019 Black Box will see a steep ramp up in adoption of IP-based video distribution. We expect ISE 2019 to reflect this trend, and also to demonstrate the industry’s move toward results-driven digital connectivity and fast, convenient digital collaboration. The sharing of high-resolution digital content will enable more efficient collaboration across teams, no matter where team members are located.

Q: How will your solutions inspire integrators?

JM: Black Box will showcase video-over-IP solutions that minimize both the cost of deployment and the time required on site to manage AV installations. Our solutions deliver these key benefits by leveraging plug-and-play video distribution, infinitely scalable video wall solutions and versatile digital signage solutions.

Black Box Radian Flex

Q: How will your solutions inspire tech managers?

JM: Using Black Box solutions, tech managers can optimize end points and localize content without being forced into a one-size-fits-all approach. Black Box helps customers to find solutions for today’s AV needs and also to address tomorrow’s requirements (system growth, scalability), standards (interfaces, virtual infrastructure), and resolutions (HD, 4K and beyond). Tech experts at Black Box can choose from our large portfolio of tested and proven AV products, which can be configured to match the needs of each individual application.

To learn more, visit Black Box at Stand 10-P155 at ISE 2019.