Road to ISE 2020: VITEC

In our series of #RoadtoISE blogs, we're talking with exhibitors about the hottest technologies and trends they're looking to see at ISE 2020.

(Image credit: VITEC)

Q&A with Bruno Teissier, Sales & Marketing Director, VITEC

Q: Why ISE 2020?

BRUNO TEISSIER: ISE provides a fantastic platform to engage with end users, resellers, manufacturers and integrators from all over the world. Networking is combined with the opportunity to preview the latest cutting-edge AV technology that is new to market. As a company, we use ISE to showcase our newest products, and with the show being so early in the year it always provides a great start to our sales pipeline. For 2020, we will be previewing our new patent pending EZ TV Player Lite™, an enterprise solution that answers the increasing demand for streaming solutions that are compatible with the widely varied IT infrastructure and content requirements that exist today.

Q: What is the most exciting trend you expect to see at the show?

BT: At ISE, there are always products on show that push the boundaries of AV technology. This year, I’m specifically looking forward to seeing improvements in image quality as a big trend. I also expect to interact with the many more end users that now attend the show.

Q: How will your solutions inspire integrators?

BT: At stand 14-M200, we think integrators will be inspired by our complete end-to-end eco system of IPTV, digital signage and video wall solutions. This is a complete solution from a single vendor that can integrate into an overall AV system, which should inspire integrators. They can recommend VITEC for our class-leading performance, reliability, and the ease of use that today’s market demands.

Q: How will your solutions inspire tech managers?

BT: We are confident that tech managers will be in awe of the sophistication, high end look, one stop shop approach that we offer. These benefits combine with ease of use and deployment, regardless of the size and scope of the project, and onsite staff capabilities. Our EZ TV Player Lite™ promises reductions in cost, equipment, bandwidth and management in video over IP applications and truly establishes VITEC at the leading edge of video technology developments.

To learn more, visit VITEC in Hall 14-M200 at ISE 2020.

