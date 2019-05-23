InfoComm Inspo: QSC

In our series of #InfoCommInspo blogs, we're getting inspired by InfoComm 2019 exhibitors and learning what trends they expect to see at the show—plus a special sneak preview of what they'll show in their booths.

Cory Schaeffer

Q&A with Cory Schaeffer, Director, Strategic Industry Relationships, QSC.

Q: What about InfoComm inspires you?

CORY SCHAEFFER: There is no better way to illustrate our value proposition than to put it in the hands of integrators and customers, and InfoComm brings so many of these opportunities to our doorstep. We get to watch the lights switch on when they are able to link the promise with the proof. And from the end user point-of-view, they are able to test drive these solutions before making these major investments and leave that convention hall with newfound confidence in the product as well as the manufacturer.

Q: What is the most exciting trend you expect to see at the show?

CS: Remote monitoring and management capabilities are at the top of everyone’s list. IT customers are looking to their AV platforms to use IoT to enable managed services and support like the rest of their infrastructure. I think you will see that the AV industry will finally come of age in this area at this year’s show.

QSC's NV Series offers streamlined video streaming integration for the Q-SYS Ecosystem from QSC. It enables native HDMI and audio distribution without additional control processors, bridges, or complicated programming.

Q: How will your solutions inspire integrators?

CS: We continue to add to the Q-SYS Ecosystem and recently introduced the NV Series of networked video endpoints. For integrators that already know Q-SYS, this allows them to easily add native video streaming capabilities to an existing system, and offers integrators another touch point with their customers to offer additional value.

We will also demonstrate Q-SYS Reflect Enterprise Manager for the first time in North America, which will offer integrators the opportunity to add reoccurring/evergreen revenue options to their business portfolio. This is an area that many integration partners are looking to grow into, and, while it’s a new concept, it can open the door for some exciting new business model opportunities.

Q: How will your solutions inspire tech managers?

CS: Tech managers see the value of the Q-SYS Ecosystem because it’s built around standard IT technology they are familiar with, including Intel processing, Linux operating system, and IEEE networking standards. This allows us to deliver new features at the software level. Adding features and functionality to an existing system used to require a separate hardware piece, but now just requires a simple firmware upgrade.

Q-SYS also offers native audio, video, and control capabilities in one platform. Tech managers can eliminate unnecessary pieces of hardware and integration points typically required with traditional AV solutions.

We also have a Q-SYS online community, where tech managers collaborate and show off how they are using Q-SYS. The community reaches out to each other for input and guidance—outside of QSC support. This community is helping each other and in return, we see it helping and inspiring us at QSC.

To learn more, visit QSC in Booth 3811 at InfoComm 2019.