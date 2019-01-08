QSC Adds Native Video Distribution to Q-SYS Ecosystem

The What: QSC has announced the Q-SYS NV Series (NV-32-H) network video endpoint for the Q-SYS Ecosystem. This native, multi-stream, software-defined HDMI encoder/decoder enables network-based video distribution, optimized specifically for the meeting room.

The What Else: The NV Series features the new QSC Shift video compression codec, which provides low-latency video streaming with resolutions up to 4K60 4:4:4 over a standard gigabit network by dynamically adjusting network bandwidth consumption based on video content. This provides flexible and network efficient compression and distribution of common meeting room video content without sacrificing the ability to stream full motion video.

As a single SKU solution, the NV Series is software-defined as either an HDMI video encoder or decoder, and allows for several unique I/O configurations. This flexibility allows for a multitude of room design and deployment options, including simultaneous stream encoding/decoding for multiscreen room designs.

In addition to its video distribution capabilities, NV Series also provides seamless integration of soft codec audio and Q-SYS conference camera sources via USB for web conferencing applications such as Zoom, Google Hangouts Meet and Cisco WebEx, all without the need for additional control processors, hubs, bridges or complicated, time-consuming programming.

“Unlike other AV-over-IP products on the market, the NV Series is native to the most powerful, flexible, and scalable audio, video, and control (AV&C) platforms on the market—the Q-SYS Ecosystem,” said Mike Brandes, product manager, Q-SYS Video, QSC. “This provides Q-SYS users a tightly integrated solution that is faster and simpler to set up and maintain than other video distribution solutions. Users now have a holistic approach for existing or new AV&C meeting room designs while delivering the right balance of quality, latency, and network efficiency needed for real-time video distribution.”

Integrators can also route network audio between NV Series video endpoints and any other Q-SYS peripherals leveraging the Q-LAN network technology. They can also take advantage of feature-rich Q-SYS technologies such software-based processing and drag-and-drop GUI creation and deployment to control the NV Series.

With Q-SYS Reflect Enterprise Manager, users can easily monitor and manage all Q-SYS-based AV systems across the global enterprise including Q-SYS Core processors and peripherals, and any connected third-party devices, to help reduce support costs and increase uptime for the entire AV system.

“The Q-SYS Ecosystem represents a paradigm shift in our industry by delivering the performance, scalability and flexibility of a software-based AV platform,” said TJ Adams, senior director product management, installed systems, QSC. Q-SYS provides the ability to effectively design an AV system with less hardware and simplified programming options and most importantly, ensures the enterprise is future-ready, with technology that can be upgraded with a simple software push. “This is vitally important as enterprises are tasked with managing more locations around the world and looking for ways to streamline their AV&C support needs. The Q-SYS Ecosystem delivers the desired business outcomes for our customers while providing the same service and support the world has come to expect from QSC.”

The Bottom Line: By adding native video distribution as well as monitoring and management capabilities (Q-SYS Reflect Enterprise Manager) to its existing portfolio, QSC provides an end-to-end solution that includes processing, networking, AV&C, plus cloud-based monitoring and management under a single, software-based platform using mainstream IT technology. This native approach to AV&C throughout the ecosystem eliminates integration workarounds to tie all components together and provides a more comprehensive feature set, tighter integration and greater system stability/predictability.

QSC will demonstrate the NV Series and Q-SYS Reflect for the first time at ISE 2019 in Amsterdam at their stand 7-R200. For more information on QSC activities at ISE, please visit: www.qsc.com/ise2019.