InfoComm 21 Inspo: EPOS

In our series of #InfoCommInspo blogs, we're getting inspired by InfoComm 2021 exhibitors and learning what trends they expect to see at the show—plus a special sneak preview of what they'll show in their booths.

Q&A with Theis Mørk, vice president of Global Product Management at EPOS.

Theis Mørk, vice president of Global Product Management, EPOS (Image credit: EPOS)

Q: What about InfoComm inspires you?

Theis Mørk: InfoComm is an opportunity to come together and to share ideas, which after the last 18-months is sorely needed. We’ve seen such transformative innovations with the way we live and work in such a short space of time, we need to recognize that behind all of this change is technology, and the solutions we depend on. It will be inspiring to be among other technology leaders in the AV space to meet, discuss and share ideas.

Q: What is the most exciting trend you expect to see at the show?

TM: We’re particularly interested in hearing and learning more about trends related to hybrid working and living, and trends around how the education sector is going to continue to evolve. The sector is set to become increasingly dependent on AV and virtual collaboration solutions, both to optimize and equalize the learning experience everywhere. We’re also interested in hearing more about the future of AV and how 5G will relate to performance advantages and solution improvements.

Q: How will your solutions inspire integrators?

TM: From our own research we know that 53 percent of business decision makers expect employees to work more from the office. The reality is that as the world begins to open, workers everywhere will require solutions that can keep up with them. Hybrid working models today are maturing and we are proud to be creating plug and play solutions that are capable of meeting the needs of a global workforce on the go.

Q: How will your solutions inspire tech managers?

TM: Technology managers have recognized the importance of quality when it comes to collaboration solutions. At EPOS we create products that elevate the working experience, regardless of location, and empower end-users to unleash their potential. Technology managers have learned that collaboration solutions must be tailored to individual employee need, no two jobs are the same, so it fits that blanket solutions for a workforce just isn’t going to cut it anymore. Over the last 18+ months we’ve seen that successful businesses in the hybrid workspace will be defined by their ability to support people with the right technology solutions, tailored needs and expectations.

To learn more, visit EPOS in Booth 2751 at InfoComm 2021.