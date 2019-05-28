InfoComm Inspo: Elite Screens

In our series of #InfoCommInspo blogs, we're getting inspired by InfoComm 2019 exhibitors and learning what trends they expect to see at the show—plus a special sneak preview of what they'll show in their booths.

Dave Rogers

Q&A with Dave Rogers, Marketing Manager, Elite Screens.

Q: What about InfoComm inspires you?

DAVE ROGERS: InfoComm brings our brand into contact with the full spectrum of commercial installers. From schools and houses of worship to corporate offices and hospitality venues, it is a gathering of all the serious movers in the business.

Q: What is the most exciting trend you expect to see at the show?

DR: There will be a lot of large video display elements at the show. Ultra-High Def digital signage is becoming more affordable to smaller business applications, while projection technologies are transitioning into specialty materials as opposed to the customary white materials. Dual (front-rear) projection materials and Ambient Light Rejecting (ALR) materials for both long and short throw or UST projectors will be present.



Q: How will your solutions inspire integrators?

DR: Elite will be showing its dedicated line of commercial goods for small businesses, conference rooms, houses of worship, and hospitality venues called Elite ProAV. Elite focuses on specialty materials for environments with high levels of ambient light, namely the washout effects of overhead light sources commonly encountered in most commercial spaces. Because they are made in commonly requested sizes and aspect ratios, the turnaround time is as fast as is physically possible.



EliteProAV’s Saker Tab-Tension Cinegrey 5D is a 1.5 gain ambient and ceiling light rejecting projector screen in an electric roll-up design that has the ability to roll-up into its casing through repeated use without damaging the material.

Q: How will your solutions inspire tech managers?

DR: Tech managers will now have access to a variety of screen materials that are better adapted to the normal room lighting levels. These are ideally made for meeting rooms, training facilities, multi-purpose rooms, and hospitality venues.



