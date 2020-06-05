InfoComm Connections: Kramer

In our series of InfoComm Connected blogs, we're chatting with InfoComm 2020 exhibitors to see why you should virtually visit their booths—plus, you're getting a preview of their latest innovations.

Clint Hoffman

Q&A with Clint Hoffman, CEO, Kramer U.S.

Q: Why should attendees connect with you virtually?

CLINT HOFFMAN: In this incredibly unusual period of time, we unfortunately are not going to be able to get together to showcase our new products. However, we are still incredibly supportive of the InfoComm Show and brand, and since it is only available as a virtual event now, we’d love the opportunity to show you our latest, innovative solutions. Although the personal interaction will be missing, we promise to showcase our new products in the typical in-person booth style, and are excited to have you join us!

Q: What's the one product you're introducing that attendees should see and why?

CH: Kramer’s VS-34FD is a first-of-its-kind 34-port is an 8K ready multi-format modular matrix switcher for AV signals. It supports HDMI, HDBaseT, DGkat, fiber optic, DVI, VGA HD-SDI, as well as analog and digital audio. The VS-34FD chassis is backwards compatible with all existing cards (with the addition of an adapter) and future-proofs AV installations with an 8K ready chassis for upcoming 8K cards.

Kramer VS-34FD (Image credit: Kramer)

Furthermore, all ports can be used interchangeably as either inputs or outputs, according to installation requirements. The flexibility of having interchangeable ports instead of a fixed matrix will provide systems integrators the capability to provide more cost-effective solutions to their customers.

