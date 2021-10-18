InfoComm 21 Inspo: Sennheiser

In our series of #InfoCommInspo blogs, we’re getting inspired by InfoComm 2021 exhibitors and learning what trends they expect to see at the show—plus a special sneak preview of what they’ll show in their booths.

David Missall (Image credit: Sennheiser)

What about InfoComm inspires you?

David Missall: I look forward to InfoComm every year. It is always time well spent meeting with existing and new customers, talking about upcoming projects and discussing solutions. Not to mention seeing what the latest trends are in our industry. I think this year is of particular importance, because although we have all learned how to operate and collaborate remotely with our customers in the last 18 months, there is no substitute for the higher level of collaboration and critical thinking that takes place in a face-to-face conversation at a trade show booth or business dinner.

What is the most exciting trend you expect to see at the show?

I am really interested in the growth and innovation happening around AV as a Service (AVaaS), also known as managed services. As we look at the increase in hybrid systems for the business and education markets, and campus-wide networked solutions, customers are looking for seamless support from integrators and manufactures alike. Now more than ever it is crucial to preempt the problem before its starts, and these cloud-based managed services platforms are becoming a popular solution for this challenge.

[ Sennheiser Readies Business, Education Solutions for InfoComm 2021 ]

I am also interested to see what the latest innovations around AI for videoconferencing are. We are seeing more capabilities for remote room management and analytics than ever before. Usage analytics for the classroom and meeting space can help us learn to design a better product from a manufacturing standpoint and design a better room from an Integrator or consultant standpoint, while continuing to make hybrid environments more conducive to collaboration and authentic exchanges for the end user.

How will your solutions inspire integrators?

One of the benefits of Sennheiser’s audio solutions is our brand agnostic approach. We have honed wonderful partnerships with other manufactures and platform providers so that our customers don’t have to rely on one ecosystem, but can scale in any direction as needed. For instance, our TeamConnect Ceiling 2 Microphone (TCC2) is compatible with multiple external DSP and controller manufacturers including, but not limited to, QSC, Extron, Bose, Crestron and 1 Beyond. With this, the TCC2 is also certified for software platforms like Microsoft Teams and Zoom.

[ 6 Reasons You'll Love Sennheiser's Evolution Wireless Digital ]

How will your solutions inspire tech managers?

Sennheiser is known to be best-in-sound across all product categories, and excellent audio quality is paramount in the hybrid world we work and learn in now. But we don’t stop there, we also make our products as easy as possible to integrate into an AV design and enable monitoring of those devices in real-time over a campus-wide network. Our easy-to-use Sennheiser Control Cockpit Software provides a global overview of all network-enabled Sennheiser compatible devices, from our TeamConnect Ceiling 2 microphone, to our SpeechLine Digital Wireless solutions and more. We have created an ecosystem that can grow and scale with the customers’ needs, giving reliable monitoring and feature access to each device.

To learn more, visit Sennheiser in Booth 3546 at InfoComm 2021.

InfoComm is giving our readers a free Exhibit Hall pass to the show! Use VIP Code “FUTURE” to redeem your free pass. Click here to register.

For the latest show updates, visit our InfoComm 2021 hub.