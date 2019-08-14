Everything You Need to Know About AV-as-a-Service

Thanks to subscription services such as Netflix, Hulu, Spotify, and Blue Apron, buying things like DVDs, cable television, CDs, and even groceries is so last decade. Instead, for a monthly fee you can get access to all the movies, music, and gourmet food you want without investing in a bunch of other stuff you don’t need.

It’s a model that works well in the consumer industry, but how does that same apply to commercial AV integration? AV-as-a-Service, or AVaaS, is the Netflix equivalent of enterprise-wide AV integration, and it’s predicted to keep picking up steam. Here is an overview of how AVaaS works and why it might be the right solution for you.

What Is AVaaS?

Many corporate AV and IT managers are familiar with Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, which allows companies to buy subscriptions to software solutions instead of buying multiple, costly licenses. AVaaS works in much the same way.

Instead of a large upfront investment in expensive AV hardware, users can lease the equipment they need from AV integrators for a predictable monthly fee. That equipment can include single solutions such as a video conferencing system, or entire meeting or huddle room solutions with all the necessary components included. And, instead of the end user diverting manpower resources to monitor, maintain, and troubleshoot those AV solutions, that fee can also include reliable, expert support from the AV integrator—saving the user additional time and money.

In short, AVaaS can mitigate many of the costs and risks associated with managing AV equipment and services in-house.

Three Reasons to Consider AVaaS

1. Better Budget Management

Instead of a large capital expenditure for AV hardware or an AV room system, AVaaS can provide you with the equipment you need for a predictable monthly fee that is much easier to budget for. And since your AVaaS contract should also include monitoring, maintenance, and repairs, you won’t be blindsided by any unexpected fix-it bills either. AVaaS provides the opportunity for you to get a higher quality solution than you could have afforded otherwise. When you buy a solution upfront, you might have to make compromises to accommodate the budget you have available right that minute. The AVaaS subscription model removes that constraint.

2. Smoother Scalability and Standardization

Once your AV integrator has deployed one AVaaS solution for your organization, it’s much easier for them to duplicate that solution in multiple spaces across your building or corporate campus. And because your integrator is responsible for monitoring and maintaining all your AV solutions, you can have the confidence that all room types—and their relevant AV equipment—will be installed, managed, and serviced in the same way.

3. More Streamlined Operations

As you move away from owning and maintaining AV hardware, your AV and IT staff have more time to focus on projects and priorities that will help your organization progress and innovate. Your AV integrator is also responsible for the lifecycle of the technology, which means you don’t have to spend valuable time—and money—stuck in the endless buy-replace-buy-replace cycle. When it’s time to upgrade your AV equipment, the integrator will take the lead recommending the next solution and ensuring it meets your needs and is compatible with the technologies you already have.

Choosing the Right AVaaS Partner

Another benefit of AVaaS is that integrators and technology managers get to work together more often and more closely—which strengthens the integrator-customer relationship. That makes it even more critical that you choose a qualified integrator that can understand and meet your needs.

