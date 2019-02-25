DSE Diaries: Absen

In our series of #DSEDiaries, we're talking with Digital Signage Expo (DSE) exhibitors about the innovations and trends they expect to see at the 2019 show.

Q&A with Alison Maxson, Senior Manager, Marketing Communications, Absen.

Alison Maxson

Why DSE?

AM: While our LED solutions cover a wide range of vertical markets, DSE allows us to showcase them in a more specialized manner and meet with potential customers for more direct discussion.

What will you focus on at the show?

AM: We will be showcasing our new N Plus Series which is designed with the retail environment in mind as well as the very popular Acclaim Series.



Absen's N Plus Series is designed to be the smarter, thinner, lighter standard in permanent indoor displays.

What is the hottest trend you expect to see at DSE 2019?

AM: I love seeing how LED is being incorporated more and more into the retail experience by creating an immersive as well as interactive environment that not only entertains consumers, but helps collect specific data on their buying patterns and behaviors.

