Digital Signage's Role in Flattening the COVID-19 Curve

As society is looking for innovative solutions to curb the coronavirus pandemic, many within our industry are considering the immediate ways technology—specifically digital signage—can aid in flattening the curve.

Digital signage has always been a key tool in information sharing—something that is more valuable now than ever, helping to keep people safe and updated in a fast-paced and fluid situation.

The most immediate application for temporary signage is with cities and communities across the country sharing emergency messaging, or within emergency healthcare centers like drive-in testing facilities and makeshift hospitals. Healthcare facilities could utilize existing or temporary digital signage to share information on testing availability, wait times, and for directional purposes. They could also be used to communicate with the patient through tele-conferencing technology, limiting the interaction between health care providers and patients that have possibly been exposed or test positive for the virus.

Similarly, with grocery stores operating as an essential emergency services, stores are seeing a significant influx of customers. By placing temporary units around the facility, stores would have the ability to inform people of adjusted hours, shipment delivery status, and emergency alerts and updates. The signage would be able to be controlled remotely and can easily be moved to various locations depending on the need. And, if used outdoors by entrances, this information would easily convey pertinent information—removing the need for people to go inside or call to find out the details.

Additionally, with social distancing vital to reducing community spread, integrators are currently working with houses of worship to offer drive-in services, creating an alternative to in-person public gatherings. Using temporary digital signage to share the visual elements of the service, parishioners stay in their cars and are able to connect to audio through a website they can access using their phone. This allows for parishioners to congregate without putting anyone at risk. While currently only an option in certain parts of the country, this approach may be something to look at as restrictions are eventually relaxed prior to allowing full public gatherings.

As we continue to look for ways to address the pandemic and flatten the curve, we as an industry need to stay nimble and collaborate on creative solutions that can help as our daily reality changes. During these uncertain times, we owe it to our communities to provide solutions that can make a difference and bring us to other side of this crisis sooner rather than later.