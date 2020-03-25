Peerless-AV Creates Signage Solution for COVID-19 Centers

The What: Peerless-AV is offering a bundled solution available immediately to deploy in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. As hundreds of testing and treatment stations are opening across the country to meet healthcare needs, the locations call for rapid triage and information sharing, often in inhospitable environments.

The What Else: The bundled solution includes a 49-, 55-, or 65-inch UltraView UHD Outdoor TV, SmartMount Flat Panel Cart, and—if needed—custom content to accommodate a variety of considerations.

By making the switch to digital, triage and logistics teams will no longer need to manually update static signage throughout the day, nor develop static content in multiple translations to accommodate a diversity of languages. Instead, digital content can be updated in real-time once connected to a network, or run via a USB flash drive directly connected to the TV—creating significantly more efficient workflow and information dissemination.

[Tackling the Uncertainty: The AV Industry Faces COVID-19]

“Our company is continuing to operate as an Essential Business in order to assist those impacted by COVID-19,” said Nick Belcore, executive vice president, Peerless-AV. “As always, our team works diligently to provide innovative solutions, especially during a time like this. We hope that our bundled solution can help employees of these pop-up medical locations, as well as all others that are affected.”

The Bottom Line: As time is of the essence for these locations, the package’s SmartMount Flat Panel Cart offers a pre-assembled base to ensure a quick and straightforward set up. The UltraViewTM UHD Outdoor TV is an all weather rated solution with 4K resolution and an IPS panel, providing exceptional color and video quality from any viewing angle. The mobility of the cart and durability of the outdoor TV allows for convenient digital signage placement for the most important use case.

Peerless-AV says it also offers full content support for leading media players and content providers.

To stay up to date with the impact of coronavirus on pro AV, subscribe to our enews.