Absen Leverages 13-Year History of High-Quality dvLED Products with New Innovations

Sponsored Content from Absen

Direct-view LED displays dominated the show floor at InfoComm 2023, in Orlando, but Absen made sure to stand out from the crowd with several new innovative offerings for commercial integrators.

“For the last 13 years, we’ve been the number one exporter of direct-view LED displays and we continue to innovate to maintain our position,” Absen’s Jeremy Hall shared during an exclusive interview with Systems Contractor News. “We brought Absen team members from all over the world to connect with commercial integrators at the booth this year.”

Given the versatility of the Absen line, they had a lot of key information to share with dealers interested in delivering dvLED solutions to a wide range of commercial markets. "Our product portfolio is scalable to fit any space, and creative to be installed in any place—floors, ceilings, or walls,” Hall explained. “We like to say our only limitations are imagination and budget.”

A prime example of extreme versatility, said Hall, is Absen’s NX display, which is one of the company’s fastest-growing and adopted lines. “It can be adapted for every space and any size, thanks to a variety of customizable panel sizes and pixel pitches.”

One of the most imaginative products highlighted at InfoComm is the Nexnovo NB Series from transparent display, Absen’s sister company, NOVAFACTOR. According to Hall, the 8mm pixel pitch, 4000-5000 nit solution is ideally suited for digital signage in window spaces, such as retail storefronts. It provides a visual punch to engage and inform window shoppers without blocking a view of the merchandise.

Other showstoppers: Absen’s Pixel Reality Series—great for rentals and virtual production—and its award-winning Clear Cobalt display, which represents Absen’s top-tier line of products and caters to data visualization applications. No matter what an integrator needs, Absen "can provide a full turnkey solution,” said Hall.

During our exclusive interview with Hall, we discover the amazing breadth of products in the company’s expansive LED display line. No matter what the application or the environment, Absen has a solution. For more information about Absen’s display innovations, its key markets, and initiatives going forward, please visit https://absen.com/.