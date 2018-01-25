Wisdom Audio to Demonstrate Second-Generation of System Controllers at ISE 2018

Wisdom Audio will demonstrate the SC-2 and SC-3 system controllers for attendees of ISE 2018 in stand 5-S120 on Feb. 6-9 at the RAI in Amsterdam. The company says that the second-generation controllers are designed to help installers quickly and confidently overcome acoustic problems with calibration tools that solve unpredictable and complex audio distortions in any installation.

"Dirac Live by Dirac Research is the most advanced room correction technology available. With the platform's impulse response and frequency response adjustment, our system controllers can ensure pristine listening experiences, even in challenging environments," said Luc Guillaume, managing director, Wisdom Audio. "Our electronic room acoustic solutions enable integrators to allow the best frequency response of our speakers. This level of precision brings unparalleled high-performance audio and clarity directly from our lab to the end-user's home. We're delighted to have these controllers make their ISE debut."

The SC-2 is a 2RU system controller offering 8-channel in to 16-channel out, while the SC-3 is a 3RU platform providing 16-channel in to 32-channel out. Both units operate at 24-bit 96 kHz and provide the necessary digital active crossover and digital EQ profiles for all Wisdom Audio loudspeakers.

Now featuring Dirac Live, a platform for optimized sound enhancement technology, both controllers are designed to perfect sound in any listening room by removing resonances and acoustic problems in sound reproduction without the need for room treatments.

Expert Mode provides installers with an additional layer of live tuning features, equalization tools and the ability to override delays and trim EQ to optimize system performance in the most difficult acoustic scenarios. With four preset slots to store up to four complete and independent calibrations, installers have plenty of space to perform multiple room correction setups for up to 16 zones or rooms.

MORE INFO: http://wisdomaudio.com