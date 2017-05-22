Rental & Staging Roadshow NYC Aug 2– Open for Registration

We’re looking forward to InfoComm– but we’re gearing up the entire east coast staging community for the return of the Rental & Staging Roadshow to New York, on August 2nd. It's all rental & staging– with the emphasis on the "staging"– at the highest levels. We have a new agenda, new presenters, and the bonus of a deep dive into one of the most interesting phenomena in staging this year (timed right for summer). And we’ll have as our event partner, none other than the most creative staging company in New York– Worldstage.

The continued growth in attendance of the NYC Roadshow proves that this is the ideal showcase for professionals to see the latest technology and learn from industry leaders how to improve their business. The industry’s top pros will enjoy a full day of awesome business and technical tracks (click here for the August 2nd agenda), as well as exhibits, breakfast, lunch, and cocktail networking sessions.

