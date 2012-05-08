The NAB Wrap Up by NAB Show Reporters

The NAB Show Daily News, the official newspaper of the NAB Show, offers a look at some of the top stories that made headlines at the 2012 NAB Show. For additional coverage of conference sessions and exhibitors on the show floor, visit nabshowdaily.com.



In The News

NAB's Smith Says 'We Can't Let Down Our Guard'

Smith said battles with the telecommunications industry over spectrum, among other pressing issues, won't subside any time soon.

Genachowski: Hear Us Out on Spectrum Auction

FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski once again attempted to sell the FCC's spectrum incentive auction plan to broadcasters, many of them skeptical, at the NAB Show.

Industry Is in New Golden Age

Bruce Rosenblum, president of Warner Bros. Television Group at Warner Bros. Entertainment said, “The business has never been better.”



Notable Sessions

Drama, Laughs Part of Netflix’s Content Future

Ted Sarandos, chief content officer for Netflix, revealed details of the new role his company is taking on, that of original content distributor.

‘Walking Dead,’ A Runaway Success

It’s a television series so gruesome its own creators consider hanging out on the set creepy.

Woz Brings Computing Power to PPW

A capacity crowd paid rapt attention as the four panelists were guided through their separate topics, and then noted the bonds that join them conceptually.

Cameron, Pace Talk Up Live 3DTV

"3D is the future, and a big part of that future is in broadcast," Cameron said.

‘The Best Shows Are Riddles’

Non-fiction television thrives on strong characters, a clear story arc and knowing your audience.

Broadcast Television Seeks Migration Path

To maintain any kind of relevance in a dynamic television market, terrestrial broadcast TV must have a migration path forward.

Spotlight On Technology

See what some of the NAB Show Daily News reporters found interesting on the exhibit floor.

