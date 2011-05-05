InfoComm 2011, Here We Come by Christopher Maione



Well, it is that time again – just 6 weeks away and the AV industry makes our yearly trek to InfoComm, this year being held in Orlando, FL. Florida in June, just lovely.

I’ve been attending InfoComm now for many years – as an AV professional it is a required ritual to attend this geek-fest. InfoComm brings together 32,000 attendees and 900+ booths from over 80 countries all under one roof.

There are many reasons to attend InfoComm. Here are a few:

· It is an opportunity to see the latest and greatest AV technologies and discuss in person all the cool new products directly with the manufacturer.

· It provides a “hands-on” opportunity to see, touch, and feel the products put in operation.

· It is an excellent opportunity to benefit from the education, seminars and CTS certification classes which are available in abundance.

· It provides the best venue to meet up with friends, colleagues and clients from across the nation and around the world.

· It can be fun (if you know who to hang out with and where to go).

I’m going to take this opportunity to provide some of the highlights from the overall schedule and a brief description of each:

Institute of Professional Development

Saturday - Monday, June 11-13

Various technical sessions on all things AV

Syn Aud Con

Saturday - Monday, June 11-13

Several in depth technical sessions on Audio.

Projection Summit

Monday – Tuesday, June 13-14

Everything related to business of video projection.

Super Tuesday, June 14

A full day of in-depth specialized instruction for AV professionals.

Realcomm 2011

Tuesday June 14

Sessions throughout the day pertaining to Commercial Real Estate & Technology.

EdTech@Infocomm

Thursday June 16

Various sessions related to AV in the Education sector.

Manufacturers Training

Wednesday – Friday June 15-17

Product specific training direct from the manufacturers.

Technology for Worship Conference

Tuesday - Friday, June 14-17

Various seminars related to AV in House of Worship.

Digital Signage 2011

Wednesday June 15

Half day session discussing digital signage.

3D Comm

Wednesday – Friday June 9-11

Various technical sessions involving 3D content and display.

IMCCA Seminars

Wednesday – Thursday June 15–16

A variety of interesting and informative sessions related to AV and the Telecommunications industry.

Be sure to check out the emerging technologies roundtable session moderated by David Danto.

A word about walking the show floor. It’s fine to just “wander” from booth to both checking out all the new equipment – but a better approach is to review the show floor plan and make a more definitive game plan to hit the key booths of interest.

You can also use the online show scheduler.

Here is another tip – If you have a particular interest in seeing a product/booth – call up your dealer or the local representative / manufacturer representative and make an appointment. Wanderers and passer-bys are fine – but if you want to have the right attention, from the right persons at the booth – you need an appointment. An appointment will get you a more detailed “booth tour” which will focus more on your specific needs and requirements. To give you an idea, my calendar is booked in roughly 25 minute intervals leaving five minutes to get from booth to booth.

The Peabody and Rosen Centre hotels are the Infocomm HQ Hotels, so for after business hours networking and socializing, these hotel bars will be the place to meet.

The yearly big industry parties are hosted by AMX, Crestron and the infamous Extron Bash. These events require invitations and rsvp – contact your local dealer or rep if you want to get on the invite list. After you rsvp you will be required to pick up a pass or bracelet in order to gain entry into these events.

Infocomm is both an educational and business networking event. Take this great opportunity of combined knowledge and talent to get to know and understand how others in your industry are conducting business. Leave your competitive sword at the office and share your ideas and thoughts with others. You will find it enlightening. One of the most absurd things I’ve heard recently is the concept of “trade secrets” – in the AV industry - are you kidding me? I’ve been in this industry now for over 20 years – it’s a small, tightly knit community – and it’s just AV - I assure you, there are no trade secrets!

Also be sure to visit the NewBay Media booth #250, the parent company to AV Technology.

For detailed information about the show, visit the Infocomm website: infocomshow.org



One final plug – this will be the fifth year I will be teaching a 2-hour, 2 CTS RU accredited seminar entitled: Managing Multiple AV Facilities using a Central Control & Monitoring System

The seminar is Thursday, June 16th 2:30pm – 4:30pm. Session ISO85.

This class has been very well received the past 4 years, and is continually updated. If you are an IT Manager, AV coordinator or Facility Manager responsible for multiple AV facilities on various floors, building, campus or worldwide – you will find this class very informative about the strategies and technologies for deploying a centralized system for remote monitoring and control.

See you there!